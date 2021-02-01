SPRINGFIELD — The election of Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch as Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives marked the beginning of a new era in state politics. Not only is he the first Black speaker in state history, he is also the first speaker in 24 years not named Michael Madigan.But Welch assumes the gavel at a precarious time in state history, a time marked by a deadly pandemic that has resulted in an economic crisis and a steep drop in state revenues, as well as a time of social unrest over racial …