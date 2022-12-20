A federal judge on Monday threw out a lawsuit that maintained Wells Fargo is responsible for costs Cook County racked up administering foreclosures purportedly caused by the financial institution’s mortgage loan practices. In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman of the Northern District of Illinois granted summary judgment in favor of Well Fargo & Co. and related entities in the suit the county brought under the Fair Housing Act. Feinerman held the county did not present enough evidence to pursue its …