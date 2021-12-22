When you are Steven Spielberg, one of the country’s greatest film directors, and you collaborate with one of our finest writers, Tony Kushner, to produce a remake of the 1961 iconic motion picture “West Side Story” — which is itself adapted from William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” — you’d better be prepared for a harsh critical reception.That seems, at least in part, what happened after the debut of the film this December.Witness these headlines when the pictured drew a disappointing $10.5 million on its opening …