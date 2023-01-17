A woman who maintains the label on a loaf of wheat bread misled her into believing the product contained more whole grains than refined grains does not have a case against the manufacturer for consumer fraud, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sharon Coleman of the Northern District of Illinois dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit Rabia Hamidani filed against Bimbo Bakehouse LLC under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act as well as other states’ consumer …