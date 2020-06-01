Count two of the complaint Tonya M. Beasley, a Granite City, Ill., police dispatcher, filed against the city and Capt. Craig Knight alleged they violated the Illinois Whistleblower Act, or IWA, by retaliating against her — with threats, denial of “comp time” and a suspension — after she provided information to Lt. Jonathan Blaylock that he used in amending his own whistleblower claim.

Section 15(a) of the IWA prohibits employers from retaliating against an employee “who discloses information in a court, an administrative hearing, or before a legislative commission or committee, or in any other proceeding, where the employee has reasonable cause to believe that the information discloses a violation of a state or federal law, rule, or regulation.”

Section 15(b) extends this protection to employees who face retaliation “for disclosing information to a government or law enforcement agency, where the employee has reasonable cause to believe that the information discloses a violation of a state or federal law, rule, or regulation.”

And Section 20.1 (titled “Other retaliation”) says:

“Any other act or omission not otherwise specifically set forth in this act, whether within or without the workplace, also constitutes retaliation by an employer under this act if the act or omission would be materially adverse to a reasonable employee and is because of the employee disclosing or attempting to disclose public corruption or wrongdoing.”

Section 30 provides a private right of action for violations of Sections 15 and 20.

Beasley’s IWA claim was anchored in federal court because U.S. District Judge J. Phil Gilbert ruled that count one alleged a valid claim that the defendants “retaliated against her based on her union affiliation in violation of the First Amendment.” But the judge tossed count two — with permission to try again.

The problem with the allegations about Section 15 was that Beasley “did not disclose the suspected violations to a court, in any other proceeding, or to a government or law enforcement agency. Instead, plaintiff disclosed the alleged threats of retaliation to Lt. Blaylock, who had no authority to take corrective action.”

And the judge wasn’t persuaded by Beasley’s argument that she reported “public corruption or wrongdoing” under Section 20.1 — because her interpretation of “wrongdoing” would “encompass any suspected violation of state or federal law,” and would mean that “Section 20.1 would render Section 15 irrelevant.”

To harmoniously interpret these sections, Gilbert concluded that “the Illinois legislature likely intended” to limit Section 20.1 “to provide specific protections for (attempted) disclosures of public corruption (or something akin to it, such as waste or mismanagement).” Beasley v. Granite City, No. 19 C 1109 (March 3, 2020).

Here are highlights of Gilbert’s opinion on count two (with light editing and omissions not noted):

Procedural and factual history

Plaintiff began working as a dispatcher for the Granite City Police Department in 1998. In 2017, plaintiff’s supervisor, Blaylock, informed the FBI that Police Chief Rich Miller’s family was producing illicit cannabis products and selling them to Knight’s wife, among others.

Blaylock later filed suit in Illinois state court against the city and Knight alleging that he was retaliated against for this disclosure in violation of the Illinois Whistleblower Act. The court entered judgment on the pleadings against Blaylock, and he moved for voluntarily dismissal.

Blaylock took sick leave while the state court suit was still ongoing. During his absence, Miller and Knight made disparaging remarks about Blaylock to his subordinates, including plaintiff. One was then placed on a performance improvement plan and told that it was “not because of him.”

A subordinate informed Blaylock about what was happening while he was away and he used that information to amend his complaint.

Although Miller did not know who provided Blaylock with information, he threatened to retaliate against plaintiff and two others if he found out that they did.

Law and analysis

Like plaintiff, Blaylock also sued the city for retaliation. While the suit was still ongoing, Knight and Miller threatened Blaylock’s subordinates, including plaintiff, that any assistance in the suit would result in discipline.

Miller later learned that plaintiff informed Blaylock about these threats. And Blaylock used that information to amend his state court complaint. Plaintiff alleges that the assistance she provided to Blaylock constituted whistleblowing; and the threats, denial of comp time and suspension constituted retaliation under the IWA.

“Few courts have interpreted the IWA.” Bello v. Skokie, 151 F. Supp. 3d 849 (N.D. Ill. 2015).

Section 15 is the IWA’s principal provision, prohibiting retaliation against employees that “disclose information in a court . . . Or in any other proceeding, where the employee has reasonable cause to believe that the information discloses a violation of a state or federal law, rule, or regulation.” 740 ILCS Sec. 174/15(a).

Additionally, retaliation is prohibited against employees that disclose suspected violations “to a government or law enforcement agency.” Sec. 174/15(b).

“The employee must do more than merely voice his suspicion of unlawful conduct — he must actually report the suspected violation of state or federal law to authorities.” Bello, 151 F. Supp. 3d at 865.

Plaintiff fails to state a claim under Section 15 because she did not disclose the suspected violations to a court, in any other proceeding, or to a government or law enforcement agency. Instead, plaintiff disclosed the alleged threats of retaliation to Blaylock, who had no authority to take corrective action.

Despite plaintiff’s argument that the information she provided was eventually transmitted to the state court, third-party “disclosure” is not the type of behavior that the IWA seeks to protect. See Huang v. Fluidmesh, 2017 Westlaw 2023672 (N.D. Ill. July 18, 2017) (“The court is not persuaded by plaintiff’s argument that he made an IWA-qualifying disclosure through his supervisor.”); cf. Alabama Code Sec. 36-26A-3 (1994) (protecting employees that report suspected violations “under oath or in the form of an affidavit”); Fla. Stat. Ann. Sec. 112.3187(7) (protecting employees that report suspected violations “in a written and signed complaint” or “who are requested to participate in an investigation, hearing, or other inquiry”).

A plain reading of Section 15 suggests its protections only extend to actual disclosures in a court proceeding, whether that be by live testimony or sworn affidavit.

The IWA also protects against other retaliatory acts or omissions short of discharge “if the act or omission would be materially adverse to a reasonable employee and is because of the employee disclosing or attempting to disclose public corruption or wrongdoing.” 740 ILCS Sec. 174/20.1.

Section 20.1 is not a catchall provision. Entitled “other retaliation,” Section 20.1 was added to “expand the scope of conduct that could rise to a cause of action” by including retaliation that falls short of termination. Money Management v. Thomas, 2017 Westlaw 1135890 (Ill. App.).

Unlike Section 15, however, Section 20.1 is limited to (attempted) disclosures relating to “public corruption or wrongdoing.” E.g., Zimmerman v. Dameron, 2015 Westlaw 4585622 (C.D. Ill. July 29, 2015) (alleging that police chief violated Section 20.1 by taking evidence from criminal investigation for personal use and stealing ordinance violation payment).

The IWA does not define “public corruption” or “wrongdoing.” Also termed “official misconduct,” public corruption is generally defined as “a public officer’s corrupt violation of assigned duties by malfeasance, misfeasance, or nonfeasance.” Black’s Law Dictionary (11th ed. 2019). And “corruption” is generally defined as “the act of doing something with an intent to give some advantage inconsistent with official duty and the rights of others.” Black’s Law Dictionary.

Plaintiff implies that “public corruption or wrongdoing” is a catchall phrase that encompasses any suspected violation of state, federal, or local law. Where Section 15 protects actual disclosures regarding suspected violations of state, federal, or local law, Section 20.1 protects attempted disclosures regarded suspected public corruption or wrongdoing.

If the court were to adopt plaintiff’s interpretation, Section 20.1 would render Section 15 irrelevant.

Under plaintiff’s reading of “public corruption or wrongdoing,” Section 20.1 would expand Section 15’s protection to attempted disclosures for the same violations. But the court must “presume that several statutes relating to the same subject are governed by one spirit and a single policy, and that the legislature intended the several statutes to be consistent and harmonious.” Uldyrch v. VHS of Illinois, 942 N.E.2d 1274 (Ill. 2011).

Accordingly, “political corruption or wrongdoing” cannot have such a broad meaning as to encompass any suspected violation of state or federal law. Rather, the Illinois legislature likely intended Section 20.1 to provide specific protections for (attempted) disclosures of public corruption (or something akin to it, such as waste or mismanagement). See Spratt v. Bellwood, 380 F. Supp. 3d 783 (N.D. Ill. 2019) (reading “or wrongdoin g” out of Section 20.1) (“Under the IWA, an employer may not retaliate against an employee because the employee disclosed public corruption.”); cf. Ohio Rev. Ann. Sec. 4113.52 (protecting disclosures regarding “improper solicitation for a contribution”); Wis. Stat. Ann. Sec. 230.80 (protecting disclosures regarding mismanagement, abuse of authority, and substantial waste of public funds).

Finally, count two fails to state a claim under Section 20.1 because plaintiff’s relay of information to Blaylock did not constitute an attempted disclosure in a court proceeding.

The IWA does not state what constitutes an attempted disclosure. Here, plaintiff contends that she attempted to disclose wrongdoing through Blaylock.

This is too attenuated to constitute an attempted disclosure in a court proceeding; plaintiff made no apparent effort to enter an appearance, testify, or submit an affidavit to the state court.

Count two is dismissed without prejudice.