A federal judge dismissed a consumer fraud suit against Whole Foods on Friday, finding the plaintiffs didn’t show how the grocery chain mislead Illinois consumers on a premium brand of water.Lorenzo Colucci and Vienna Colucci sued Whole Foods Market for allegedly violating the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act by selling Starkey Spring Water, which contains high levels of arsenic.The grocery chain’s marketing subsidiary, Whole Foods Market Services Inc., or WFM Services, moved to …