A woman whose husband committed suicide in prison after he was arrested on federal charges may have a negligence case over his death, a federal judge held. Stanley Kogut, a former deputy with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested on Nov. 3, 2014 on federal charges of conspiracy to commit robbery. He was detained pretrial at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center, a federal detention facility operated by the Bureau of Prisons in downtown Chicago.Less than 10 hours later, Kogut died by suicide in his cell. In …