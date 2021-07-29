A jury returned a verdict in favor of a west suburban hospital facing allegations of negligent misdiagnosis.The jury reached its verdict July 15, after a three-week trial before Will County at large Judge Susan T. O’Leary.Plaintiff Paul Nelson, then a 50-year-old practicing podiatrist, suffered quadriplegic injuries after a stroke on Jan. 25, 2015, that went undetected for months.On Jan. 26, 2015, Nelson was experiencing continued symptoms such as difficulty walking and dizziness from the day prior, and went to the …