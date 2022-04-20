Claiming immunity under the Illinois Emergency Management Act and the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act, SSC Westchester Operating Co., the owner of a nursing home in Westchester, Ill., requested judgment on the pleadings in cases that blame the March 2020 deaths of two residents — Rita Saunders and Carrie Claybon — on its alleged failure “to implement any policies or procedures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”Analyzing these statutes and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders, U.S. District Judge …