For more than a year, companies have been grappling with the decision of whether to require COVID-19 vaccines for employees. Both employers and employees have to had to deal with a discordant landscape of workplace vaccine mandates, including laws that require some employers to implement mandatory vaccine policies, other laws that prohibit employers from doing so, and the vast in-between where employers and employees may choose to do so.In January, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Occupational Safety and Health …