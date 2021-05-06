Sonni Choi Williams won the Illinois State Bar Association’s Third Vice Presidential election on Tuesday, putting her in line to become the first Korean American woman to lead the statewide organization.Williams, who serves as the in-house attorney for the city of Lockport in Will County, defeated former Illinois Trial Lawyers Association President Perry J. Browder in the contested election by a margin of 434 votes.“I am deeply honored to be elected as ISBA’s Third Vice President,” Williams said. “When I started running, I …