Where a plaintiff files suit not knowing the defendant is deceased, and no estate has been opened for the defendant and no personal representative appointed, the plaintiff may seek the appointment of a special representative for the estate and press the suit against the special representative.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge John H. Ehrlich.Jamie Lichter was rear-ended by a car driven by Donald Christopher on Feb. 27, 2016. On Jan. 19, 2018, she filed a …