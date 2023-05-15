Where a decedent adopts adults after executing his will and dies without altering it, those adoptees are entitled to the portion of the estate they would have received if the decedent died intestate under section 4-10 of the Probate Act.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Warren County Circuit Judge James R. Standard.On Feb. 2, 2001, Glen Johnson executed his will, which left his entire estate to his brother, Ray. In 2004, Glen married Patricia, and in June 2012 he adopted Patricia’s four adult …