Where a decedent’s widow is appointed executor of his estate and no agent is identified to handle the disposition of his remains, then as executor she should receive possession under the Disposition of Remains Act.The 2nd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Kane County Circuit Judge Joseph M. Grady.When Joseph Nocchi passed away a dispute began between his wife, Rebecca Nocchi, and his son, Joshua Nocchi, over the disposition of his remains. On April 28, 2020, Joshua filed a complaint against …