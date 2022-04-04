Where a will executed outside of Illinois distributes property within Illinois, that will may be admitted to probate so long as it complies with the requirements of the Probate Act even if it has not yet been admitted to probate in any other jurisdiction.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from DuPage County Associate Judge Brian J. Diamond.Johnny Huang (decedent) was a resident of California who died in Thailand on May 23, 2019. His will, executed in California in 2013, left the residue of …