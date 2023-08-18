Where there are transfers of property between spouses, they may be presumed gifts unless the assets were transferred from a dependent spouse to the personal control of the dominant spouse, at which point a presumption of undue influence of fraudulent transfer may apply.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Champaign County Associate Judge Gary A. Webber.John Hirschfeld passed away on Nov. 30, 2014. His wife of 15 years, Mary Hirschfeld (Mary) filed a petition for probate of will on Dec. 18, …