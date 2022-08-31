Where a party is alleged to have exerted undue influence on a testator to modify their will, they are not considered to be in a fiduciary relationship merely because they have been assigned the power of attorney for the testator until they have exercised that power.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Kendall County Circuit Judge Melissa S. Barnhart.Mark and Dorothy Coffman were wed in 1994. Mark worked at his father’s company, Coffman Truck Sales (CTS), for 20 years, and was president from 1992 until …