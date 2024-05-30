Where a court issues an order determining ownership of a parcel of an estate’s property, that order is final and appealable and must be appealed within 30 days.The 4th District Appellate Court dismissed an appeal from Peoria County Circuit Judge Frank W. Ierulli.When Janice Meyer passed away her will, executed in 1998, was admitted to probate. On Jan. 6, 2023, Matthew Meyer, one of her four children, was appointed executor. John, Daniel, Matthew and Suzanne Campbell, Janice’s four children, are the named beneficiaries …