Where a party seeks to modify an irrevocable trust, a successor beneficiary has sufficient interest in the trust to be considered a beneficiary and its consent must be obtained to modify the trust under section 411(b) of the Illinois Trust Code.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Pamela McLean Meyerson.The Lewis Beck Irrevocable Trust was initiated by Lewis Beck on July 3, 2008, with proceeds from personal injury settlement funds. Beck was the sole beneficiary of the trust …