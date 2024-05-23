Where a will permits a named party to purchase an estate’s property at a specified price prior to it being distributed to the devisees, the named party has an option on that property.The 5th District Court affirmed and remanded a decision from Vermilion County Associate Judge Charles D. Mockbee IV.William Case died on Oct. 10, 2020. Theresa Young, Mark Case and Donna Watson are the children and heirs of William and beneficiaries and devisees under his will. Mark, Donna and Theresa were each granted individual real estate …