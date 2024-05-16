Where a decedent dies intestate, the Probate Act specifies a binding order of preference for who will be appointed administrator of the estate.The 2nd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Lake County Circuit Judge Patricia S. Fix.Marcellis Stinnette Sr. (Marcellis Sr.) was shot and killed by Officer Dante Salinas of the Waukegan Police Department on Oct. 20, 2020. At the time, Marcellis Sr. was in a car driven by Tafara Williams — the mother of his son, Marcellis Jr. — while she was …