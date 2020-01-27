Where a claimant seeks to introduce an accounting of money disbursed to the decedent, they may not submit an affidavit which alleges that the money was intended as a loan as testifying on their own behalf as to the conversation with or intent of the decedent violates the Dead Man’s Act.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Mary Ellen Coghlan.On Feb. 16, 2017, Kevin and Anita Crawford died in an automobile accident along with one of their children. The remaining two …