Where the decedent has a valid cause of action at the time they die, a two-year statute of limitations applies from the date of death, even if the statute of limitations on the action had already been extended due to the decedent’s disability prior to death.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Daniel T. Gillespie.Barbara Mickiewicz suffered from dementia and was a resident of the Glenbridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Centre Ltd. in northwest suburban Niles …