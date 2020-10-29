Where a beneficiary’s bequest in a will is set up as a trust, the trustee of the trust holds the legal title to estate property and so is a necessary party to any settlement agreement relating to that bequest and their signature is a condition precedent to its enforcement.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Patrick Murphy.Fermin G. Adames (decedent) died on Jan. 29, 2012. He left behind a wife, Janell, an ex-wife, Leslie, three children: Fermin Jr., Maquis Tolari, and …