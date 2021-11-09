An Illinois appellate panel split 2-1 to reverse a trial court’s judgment and remand a case involving a potential violation of state environmental laws on a dump site in Ford Heights.The majority wrote that the multimillion-dollar penalties were too high; that dumping had already stopped at the site years before the judgment; and that the waste was not toxic and posed no threat.Justice Daniel J. Pierce delivered the judgment of the 1st District appellate panel. Justice Mary Ellen Coghlan concurred. Justice Michael B. …