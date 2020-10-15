The Winnebago County Board chairman should not have received special counsel to represent him in a legal battle against political rivals, a state appeals panel ruled.Chairman Frank Haney sued 13 board members after they passed ordinances stripping him of some executive powers. But Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Hite Ross refused to take the case on Haney’s behalf, finding he had no valid legal claim to make.In August 2019, Winnebago County Circuit Judge Donna R. Honzel denied a motion by Hite Ross’ office to …