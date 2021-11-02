A Winnebago County Circuit Court ruled in favor of a pediatric nurse suing under the Illinois Health Care Right of Conscience Act after she left her job rather than participate in work related to contraception and abortion when her duties changed.Plaintiff Sandra Rojas has been a pediatric nurse for about 40 years, and she worked at the Winnebago County Health Clinic in Rockford for 18 years.In a written opinion Oct. 25, Chief Judge Eugene G. Doherty of the 17th Judicial Circuit Court held that the health department …