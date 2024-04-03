Winston & Strawn LLP has launched reduced-cost services for routine transactional, litigation and regulatory legal services, fueled in part by artificial intelligence, to compete with the alternative legal service market, midsized law firms and other firms building similar offerings.Winston Legal Services will build witness kits, provide contract reviews and conduct legal research, among other services.John Rosenthal, chair of the firm’s eDiscovery & Information Governance Practice, said in an interview that …