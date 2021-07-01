Where admission of other bribes solicited by mayor of city was not inadmissible prior bad acts evidence, but rather evidence that directly relevant to proving the charged scheme.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert W. Gettleman, Northern District of Illinois.Michael Jarigese was the vice president of Castle Construction Corp., and the president of its successor company, Tower Contracting LLC, when he signed contracts with the city of Markham for public construction projects. Castle and …