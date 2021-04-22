Where defendant was a knowing participant in scheme to defraud company using corporate credit card, sufficient evidence existed to support conviction even though she was not an employee.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Elaine E. Bucklo, Northern District of Illinois. Nemera is a French company that designs and manufactures medical and drug-delivery devices. Scott Kennedy was an accountant employed as the controller for Nemera’s facility in Buffalo Grove, Ill. Kennedy had near-complete …