A woman who exchanged emails and text messages with her boyfriend does not have claim under the Wiretap Act against the boyfriend’s ex-wife for allegedly reading those communications, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis of the Northern District of Illinois threw out the lawsuit Susan Rowe Mazzorana filed against Michele Dorr Kelly under the Electronic Communications Privacy Act — the formal name of the wiretap statute — for failure to state a claim.The Wiretap Act allows …