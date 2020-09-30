A federal appeals court Tuesday halted a challenge to a judge’s decision to extend the deadline for Wisconsin voters to return their absentee ballots in the Nov. 3 general election.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals did not rule on the merits of the decision, which also gives voters more time to register to vote and allows absentees ballots to be delivered and accessed online.Instead, the court held none of the parties seeking a stay of the decision issued by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley of the Western …