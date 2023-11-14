New provisions added to a Wisconsin criminal law designed to protect hunters on public land from being harassed by hunting opponents violate the constitutional right to free speech, a divided federal appeals court held Monday.Splitting 2-1, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held the plaintiffs challenging the constitutionality of prohibitions included in a 2016 amendment to the hunter protection law are entitled to summary judgment in their favor.The amendment, Wisconsin Statutes Section 29.083(2)(a)(7), prohibits …