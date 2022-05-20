MADISON, Wis. — A unanimous Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday broadened who can legally carry concealed weapons in the state, overturning a lower court’s ruling dealing with a man whose license was revoked due to a domestic violence conviction.The court ruled that disorderly conduct is not a misdemeanor crime of domestic violence under federal law, and therefore does not disqualify a person from holding a concealed carry license. Justice Jill Karofsky concurred, but in a separate opinion called on the legislature to close …