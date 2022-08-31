Prosecutors did not run afoul of the confrontation clause when they played body camera footage during a sex-trafficking trial showing a woman accusing the defendant of pimping her, a federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals acknowledged the Sixth Amendment gives defendants in criminal trials the right to confront the witnesses against them.The court also acknowledged prosecutors did not call the woman recorded by police officers’ bodycams to the witness stand in Erin F. Graham Jr.’s trial and …