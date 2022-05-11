A woman who sustained spinal injuries in a car crash in Maywood received a $20 million settlement after a Cook County jury awarded her a slightly higher verdict in December. In March 2017, Kayla Neese, now 33, was a passenger in a car traveling westbound on Oak Street near 9th and 10th Avenues in Maywood.Erika Taylor was driving a Ford utility vehicle southbound through an alleyway near the same intersection. As she was emerging from the alleyway, Taylor failed to stop at the intersection and yield to the right of way …