A woman who tried to get an emergency order of protection against her neighbor and was arrested instead does not have a case for a violation of her rights, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Ronald A. Guzman dismissed the lawsuit Stacy Blaszak filed against Kane County and three sheriff’s deputies.Guzman rejected the argument that the deputies did not have probable cause to arrest Blaszak for purportedly violating a no-contact order against her.Blaszak’s neighbor, Freda …