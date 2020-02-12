A woman whose door was broken down by Chicago police officers intending to search the apartment below hers got the go-ahead to pursue her Fourth Amendment claims against the city and its officers.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee declined to dismiss Doris Hodo’s claims that the police department violated her constitutional rights when they allegedly searched her apartment without a warrant and did not knock and announce their presence. Lee also declined to dismiss Hodo’s Monell …