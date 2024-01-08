A woman who had her leg amputated due to cancer that went undetected by her physician can pursue medical malpractice claims against the hospital as an apparent agent, despite the physician being an independent contractor, a state appellate panel ruled. Shaina Solorzano brought medical malpractice claims against her physician Victor Romano and West Suburban Medical Center, Inc. (WSMC), alleging they failed to timely diagnose a cancerous tumor in her right leg that resulted in the amputation of her leg from the pelvis down …