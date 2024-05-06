A woman who prevailed in a personal injury arbitration is entitled to receive prejudgment interest, an appellate panel held.A majority panel of the 1st District Appellate Court found no conflict between the awarding of prejudgment interest and mandatory arbitration provisions.However, it affirmed the lower court’s ruling that the plaintiff was not entitled to statutory costs.One justice dissented on the statutory fees issue, writing that the majority improperly applied an Illinois Supreme Court case in its ruling.Justice …