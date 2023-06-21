A woman whose pre-existing shoulder injury allegedly worsened when her car was rear-ended by a truck accepted a $2 million settlement after suing in Kane County Circuit Court.On Sept. 30, 2020, Kerry Jalowiecki was stopped at a red light at an intersection in Elgin when Matthew Imlah rear-ended her vehicle.Imlah was acting as an agent of Evolution Plumbing, Inc. at the time of the crash, according to the complaint.The plaintiff’s attorneys said Jalowiecki had a pre-existing left shoulder injury that was allegedly …