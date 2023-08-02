A woman who was severely injured when she was attacked by a dog accepted a record $1.5 million settlement after suing in Cook County Circuit Court. It is the highest reported settlement for a dog bite reported by the Jury Verdict Reporter. Margaret Kelly, then 57, of Evanston was walking her female Labrador through her neighborhood on the morning of July 30, 2021 when three unattended and unleashed dogs approached her, including a Rottweiler, she alleged.According to the complaint, the Rottweiler began to mount Kelly’s dog …