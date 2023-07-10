A woman who claims she was prematurely discharged from a hospital after a hysterectomy despite showing signs of an infection accepted a $1 million settlement after suing in Cook County Circuit Court.Tracy Hughes, then 56, underwent a hysterectomy on April 27, 2015 at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin to treat adenocarcinoma, a grade 1 cancer.During the procedure, her colon was unintentionally perforated, according to the complaint. Although that was a known risk for the surgery, the perforation allegedly went unrecognized …