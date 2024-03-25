A Schaumburg woman who sustained permanent nerve damage from a root canal will receive $1 million.The payout is the high end of a high-low agreement reached before a Cook County jury returned its $1.36 million award Thursday. The award was vacated pursuant to the settlement.Jessica Hinkle sued Steven C. Kraemer and Gentle Dental Spa, Corp. in Cook County Circuit Court.Hinkle’s first amended complaint alleged that while performing a root canal in 2016, Kraemer overfilled her tooth with sealant and compressed a nerve …