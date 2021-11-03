A Chicago woman who served more than seven years in an Indonesian prison for killing her mother at a luxury resort on the island of Bali has been indicted on murder conspiracy charges in the United States and taken into federal custody on Wednesday.FBI agents took Heather Mack, 26, into custody on her arrival at O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday morning.Mack has been charged with conspiring to kill her mother Sheila von Wiese-Mack, in a U.S. indictment that was unsealed Wednesday. Also charged is Mack’s …