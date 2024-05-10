A woman with autism can continue to pursue claims that her former employer, a behavioral health services company, discriminated against her when it demoted her after dramatically increasing her responsibilities.Holli Beth Clauser started working at Sunrise ABA LLC in June 2022 as a recruiting director.Sunrise is an Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy company that provides in-home and community behavioral health services tailored to children diagnosed with autism.Clauser notified her boss, Brady Keith, that she has …