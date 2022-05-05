Where a plaintiff is an employee injured at work, he is not subject to the exclusive remedy provision of the Worker’s Compensation Act if the contract under which the employee was working is illegal and unenforceable, and the plaintiff retains the right to seek private remedy in court.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from DeKalb County Circuit Chief Judge Bradley J. Waller.Darnell Daniels worked doing debris cleanout for American Bare Conductor, Inc., now known as Venta Corp. (Venta). In …