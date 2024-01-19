A Calumet City woman who suffered injuries to her arm after her sleeve was pulled into a conveyor belt received a $3.25 million settlement.Silvia and Jose G. Velasco sued conveyor manufacturer Eaglestone, Inc. and distributor Delano Conveyor and Equipment Co. in Cook County Circuit Court, alleging strict product liability and loss of consortium.The plaintiffs alleged that Silvia, then 50, suffered injuries to her right arm when it was suddenly entrapped in an industrial conveyor machine while working as a line operator at …