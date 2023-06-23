A former railroad worker who required a leg amputation after being injured on the job was awarded $18.75 million in a record verdict downstate.The verdict is the highest reported in Carroll County, according to the Jury Verdict Reporter. The jury found the plaintiff was 25 percent responsible and reduced the total from $25 million.John Helms of Belleville sued the Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of the Canadian Pacific Railway, in Carroll County Circuit Court. Helms alleged that while working at the …