A construction worker who had multiple toes amputated after a job-site accident in Tinley Park received a $4.8 million settlement.In January 2018, Joseph Gonzalez, then 46, was working as a laborer for his employer, Schmidt Steel Inc., at a jobsite run by general contractor Morgan/Harbour Construction LLC.While working, his left foot was crushed by a steel beam that fell after being accidentally lifted by a crane, he alleged.Gonzalez’s foot was fractured in several places. Three toes and part of a fourth were ultimately …